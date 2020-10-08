French Open at a glance - Day 12

Sofia Kenin on her way to victory over Petra Kvitova

Paris (AFP)

French Open at a glance on Thursday, the 12th day of the 2020 championship at Roland Garros:

Headlines

+ Kenin and Swiatek in final

+ Kenin eyes second Slam win of 2020

+ Swiatek first Polish woman in Paris final for 81 years

Top results

Women's semi-finals:

Iga Swiatek (POL) bt Nadia Podoroska (ARG) 6-2, 6-1

Sofia Kenin (USA x4) bt Petra Kvitova (CZE x7) 6-4, 7-5

Who's saying what

"I'm only 19, so a lot can change during a few years. We going to see. Maybe I'm going to be hungry for knowledge. Really I'm not going to make decision right now."

-- Iga Swiatek on her future, either in tennis or at university

"Definitely feisty."

-- Sofia Kenin when asked to describe her best trait on a tennis court.

"I'm ready to challenge them. I don't want to give them free spots. For sure, I'm not ending my career yet."

-- Petra Kvitova, 30, has no plans to call it quits as Saturday's final will feature a 21-year-old and a 19-year-old.

"Of course my ranking is going to change, and the tournaments that I'm going to play. But not my life."

-- Nadia Podoroska, who reached the semi-finals after coming through qualifying

"With heart and hard work you achieved an impressive tournament and be among the best 50 in the world! To continue fulfilling dreams! Let's go for more !!! Congratulations @nadiapodoroska."

-- Gabriela Sabatini, the only Argentine woman to win a Grand Slam title at the 1990 US Open, tweeting her congratulations to compatriot Nadia Podoroska, who defied her ranking of 131 to come through qualifying and make the semi-finals.

"When I was a kid, I used to hear my grandparents speaking about war. The matter that they have to face was the life or death. Now we have just to face a virus."

-- French tennis federation (FFT) president Bernard Giudicelli on the staging of Roland Garros four months later than planned due to the coronavirus

"His hand is much nicer than mine, for sure. But I look prettier."

-- Former champion Gustavo Kuerten on Stefanos Tsitsipas

"@SofiaKenin lost 60 60 a few weeks ago & today she put herself into the final of the French Open!! LOL oh tennis you are funny!! Also, this proves how important it is to believe in yourself no matter what, learn from your mistakes ( all of them ) and have a short memory."

-- Former tour player Rennae Stubbs

