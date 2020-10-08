Liverpool's Shaqiri finally negative for Covid-19, uncertain for Spain

Liverpool forward Xherdan Shaqiri (third on the right) was eventually given a negative result after initially testing positive

Geneva (AFP)

Switzerland's Liverpool forward Xherdan Shaqiri has finally returned a negative Covid-19 test, but that of Borussia Dortmund's Manuel Akanji came back positive, the Swiss football federation announced on Thursday.

Shaqiri had joined up with the national set-up at the start of the week hoping to make his first appearance for his country since June 2019.

The federation, however, initially announced on Tuesday he had tested positive, but the written results received Thursday in fact showed a negative.

It is not certain that Shaqiri, who missed Wednesday's friendly against Croatia, will play against Spain in the Nations League on Saturday, although he will travel with the squad.

"UEFA's health committee must now decide whether he's able to play on Saturday. At this stage, it's impossible to know when the decision will be taken," the federation added.

"Manuel Akanji is in isolation and is still not showing any symptoms," it added.

