NFL Jets cancel workout but will play after Covid scare

The NFL game between the New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals remains scheduled for Sunday after the Jets canceled a practice over a presumptive Covid-19 player positive only for all players, coaches and personnel to test negative later Friday

Advertising Read more

New York (AFP)

The NFL's New York Jets will play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday as planned after all players, coaches and staff personnel tested negative Friday following a coronavirus scare.

The Jets (0-4) will entertain Arizona (2-2) after losing a practice session Friday when a presumptive positive Covid-19 test was returned by a player, prompting players, coaches and all personnel to be sent home from the team facility.

A retest of the player turned out negative after the team conducted work remotely to prepare for the Cardinals game.

The move comes after the NFL rescheduled two other games planned for Sunday to later in the week due to Covid-19 outbreaks.

The Tennessee Titans, with 12 players having tested positive, have had their facility closed for 11 days but it might reopen this weekend ahead of the team's rescheduled contest Tuesday against fellow unbeaten Buffalo.

The New England Patriots had their home game against Denver rescheduled for Monday night after three players tested positive, including star quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

© 2020 AFP