Bernal calls time on injury-hit season

Bernal had to retire from the Tour de France

Bogota (AFP)

The 2019 Tour de France champion Egan Bernal announced on Saturday he was calling time on a season marred by injury.

"I want to tell you that I won't be competing anymore this year," the 23-year-old Colombian posted on Instagram.

"After the health problems I had on the Tour de France I am 100 percent focussed on my recovery and return to competition in 2021," he added.

Bernal's Tour de France title defence ended prematurely when he was forced to quit the race ahead of the 17th stage when trailing by over 19 minutes.

The Ineos rider, who had lined up for the start of the Grand Boucle in Nice with back problems, had planned to compete in the Vuelta a Espana, rescheduled due to the coronavirus to next month.

