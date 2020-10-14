Dallas own goal costs Northern Ireland in Norway

Erling Braut Haaland (left) failed to fire in Norway's 1-0 win over Northern Ireland

Oslo (AFP)

Stuart Dallas' own goal condemned Northern Ireland to a 1-0 Nations League defeat in Norway despite keeping Erling Braut Haaland quiet in Oslo.

Haaland ran riot with two goals and an assist when the Norwegians won 5-1 in Belfast last month.

But a much-changed side from Ian Baraclough made the hosts work much harder for the three points this time around with a Martin Odegaard corner that span in off the arm of substitute Dallas the only goal separating the sides.

With focus already firmly on next month's Euro 2020 qualifying play-off final against Slovakia, Baraclough made 10 changes from the team that lost to Austria on Sunday.

Norway by contrast thrashed Romania 4-0 at the weekend with Haaland scoring a hat-trick.

The Borussia Dortmund wonder kid was kept much quieter on Wednesday, although he saw an early effort cleared off the line.

Dallas was one of a number of Baraclough's more experienced players introduced after the break.

The Leeds man was unfortunate to see the ball deflect in off him from Real Madrid midfielder Odegaard's delivery.

Victory keeps Norway level on nine points alongside Austria in League B Group 1, while Northern Ireland await their first Nations League win after eight games.

