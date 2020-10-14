Officials cancel Skate Canada International event

Canada's Nam Nguyen, second at last year's Skate Canada International, will not have the chance to win this year after the 2020 edition of the meet, planned for Ottawa, was canceled on Wednesday

The 2020 Skate Canada International figure skating event, scheduled for October 30-31 at Ottawa, will not be staged due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Skate Canada officials announced Wednesday.

The national figure skating governing body consulted city and provincial government leaders before calling off the event, which was slated to be contested with no spectators.

"The hosting of Skate Canada International is no longer viable," the organization said in a statement, citing the health and safety of skaters, officials and volunteers.

"This year is unlike any year before and we've seen significant challenges on the operation of competitive events due to the global pandemic," Skate Canada chief executive Debra Armstrong said.

"As a result of the continuous shift in requirements across the country and the recent 28-day shut down in Ontario's hot spots, which includes Ottawa, it became clear that it would not be possible to host this event.

"We look forward to continuing the legacy of Skate Canada International in 2021."

The meet, one of six global events in the ISU Grand Prix series, was to have featured only athletes who live and train in Canada.

The season is set to begin with Skate America at Las Vegas on October 23-25.

