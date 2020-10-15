Dallas NFL star Prescott vows to return 'stronger and better'

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is carted off the field after suffering a broken and dislocated right ankle last Sunday against the New York Giants

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who suffered a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle in an NFL loss Sunday, vowed Thursday that, "I'll be back stronger and better."

Prescott, who underwent surgery to repair the gruesome injury, is expected to need up to six months of rehabilitation but should be ready for pre-season workouts next season.

Prescott posted an Instagram message Thursday thanking fans for their well wishes and promising to return better than ever, then posted a video while on the way to see his doctor for the first time since surgery Sunday night.

"Ready to start this road to comeback," Prescott said in the video. "I know this little adversity is just going to be another chapter in the book. I'm excited to move forward and write it.

"I'm in great spirits. I'm going to stay that way."

Prescott also made a visit to the Cowboys training facility Thursday.

"I just want everyone to know that I'm doing well," Prescott said in the video. "I can't thank you enough for all your love, your support, your prayers over the last few days. They have been more than overwhelming."

Prescott, 27, was playing on a franchise tag this season after being unable to make a long-term deal with the Cowboys before the season.

Dallas will need to reach a long-term deal with Prescott before next season or again make him the franchise player and pay him about $37.7 million for next season to stop him from testing the free agent market.

Prescott was injured when tackled by New York Giants defensive back Logan Ryan in the third quarter after a run. He was carted off the field in tears, his right leg in an air cast.

