Ecuador's Narvaez wins Giro d'Italia 12th stage, Almeida in pink

Advertising Read more

Cesenatico (Italy) (AFP)

Ecuador's Jhonatan Narvaez gave the Ineos team their third stage win in this year's Giro d'Italia, crossing the line alone on a wet stage 12 at Cesenatico on Thursday.

Narvaez soloed to victory 1min 8sec ahead of Ukrainian Mark Padun, who had suffered a puncture 24km from the line, with Australian Simon Clarke third at 6min 50sec following the difficult 204km run mostly in the rain.

Portugal's Joao Almeida of Deceuninck retained the overall race leader's pink jersey in the stage around the home region of Italian cycling great Marco Pantani, who died in 2004.

Friday's 13th stage covers 192km from Cervia to Monselice, overly mostly flat terrain before two short, steep climbs near the finish line.

© 2020 AFP