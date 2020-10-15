Gethin Jenkins joins Wales coaching staff

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Former Wales star Gethin Jenkins has joined his national team's backroom staff as technical coach for the breakdown and defence.

Jenkins will replace Sam Warburton on Wayne Pivac's staff after the former Wales captain decided to spend more time on other commitments.

Jenkins is one of Wales' most successful players, winning three Six Nations Grand Slams in 129 appearances.

He went on three tours with the British and Irish Lions, winning five caps, before ending his international career in 2016.

The 39-year-old retired from the rugby in 2018 and has since worked in coaching roles with Cardiff Blues and Cardiff RFC, as well as overseeing defence for Wales Under-20s.

"I'm relishing the opportunity to get stuck into the international environment, working with quality coaches and players at the top of their game," Jenkins said on Thursday.

"I'm well versed on the demands of the international game and I'm looking forward to offering my input and where I can add to the environment."

Jenkins began work with Wales recently and has been operating in tandem with Warburton as part of a short handover process.

"For me personally, I have had time to reflect and plan during the lockdown," Warburton said.

"I feel that with a new addition to my family and business interests away from coaching, I can't devote the time needed in the role and so have decided to step away from coaching."

