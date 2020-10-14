MLS postpones Chicago-Minnesota over suspected virus case

Major League Soccer announced Wednesday that Chicago's match at Minnesota on Wednesday had been postponed due to a suspected Covid-19 positive among the Minnesota team delegation after United had a match last weekend postponed due to multiple positive tests

Minnesota United's Major League Soccer match against the Chicago Fire was postponed on Wednesday due to a suspected Covid-19 positive among the Minnesota team delegation.

The postponement was made to allow for more testing and evaluation, MLS said in a statement.

The delay to an unspecified date came only minutes before the teams were to have stepped onto the field for a clash of clubs battling for playoff spots.

At 5-8 with four drawn, the visiting Fire sit ninth in the Eastern Conference on 19 points, one ahead of Atlanta United for the last playoff spot in the 14-team East.

Minnesota remained 6-5-5 for 23 points, the Loons holding down fifth in the Western Conference, one point behind Los Angeles FC for the last home berth in next month's opening round of the playoffs.

The Loons also had a home match against Dallas postponed last weekend after multiple positive Covid-19 tests on the squad.

The Chicago-Minnesota contest wasn't the only one postponed on Wednesday. Colorado's planned match against Seattle on Wednesday had already been delayed after an outbreak that has seen five Colorado players and 12 staffers test positive.

The Rapids have had six matches in all postponed, one of them twice, and aren't scheduled to play again until October 24 at Kansas City. They haven't played since winning 5-0 over San Jose on September 23.

