NFL players could miss games due to flu-like symptoms

NFL players and coaches could miss games or workouts due to flu-like symptoms even if they haven't tested positive for Covid-19, NFL chief medical officer Allen Mills warned Thursday, citing an abundance of caution to guard against the deadly virus

Advertising Read more

New York (AFP)

NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills said Thursday that players and coaches could miss games or practices due to flu-like symptoms in a bid to contain Covid-19 cases.

Sills said that with cold and flu season approaching around the United States, such symptoms as coughs, sore throats and stuffy noses will be seen as reasons to send someone home.

"Even if they have a negative (Covid-19) test that day, we're going to hold that individual out of the facility," Sills said. "When in doubt, we're going to go with the most conservative (approach)."

The Cleveland Browns sent home wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. from practice Thursday with an illness over what coach Kevin Stefanski called an "abundance of caution" even though he has not tested positive for Covid-19.

Sills also said there has been no indication of any on-field transmission of Covid-19.

© 2020 AFP