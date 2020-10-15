Tyronn Lue agrees to become next coach of LA Clippers: reports

Tyronn Lue, right, has agreed to become the head coach of the NBA's Los Angeles Clippers according to multiple reports Thursday, replacing Doc Rivers, left, who parted ways with the team after a second-round playoff exit

Los Angeles (AFP)

Tyronn Lue, who coached the Cleveland Cavaliers to the 2016 NBA title, has agreed to become the next head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers, according to multiple reports Thursday.

ESPN and USA Today reported that Lue has agreed to replace Doc Rivers, who parted ways with the Clippers just over two weeks ago, with ESPN saying the deal was for five years.

Lue, 43, served as the lead assistant coach for the Clippers this past season, when they lost to Denver in the Western Conference semi-finals.

Expected to join Lue's staff is former NBA player Chauncey Billups, who is also a candidate to fill the coaching vacancy of the Indiana Pacers.

In 2016, Lue was promoted to coach by the Cavs following the firing of David Blatt as coach and he guided the LeBron James-powered club to the NBA crown.

The Athletic reported that Larry Drew, a Lue assistant in Cleveland, will join his Clippers staff.

The Clippers have never reached a conference final but with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George leading a talented squad, they are seen as a contender next season.

Lue, 128-93 as an NBA head coach, becomes the sixth Black head coach in the NBA.

Lue was a two-time NBA champion as a player, helping the Los Angeles Lakers to the 2000 and 2001 NBA crowns.

