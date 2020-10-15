Bell joins NFL champion Chiefs after leaving winless Jets: reports

Le'Veon Bell reportedly reached a deal to join the NFL champion Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, only two days after being released by the winless New York Jets

Three-time NFL Pro Bowl running back Le'Veon Bell, released Tuesday by the winless New York Jets, reportedly agreed to sign Friday with the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

The NFL Network and ESPN said Bell, who was unhappy at how he was being used by the Jets, would join the Chiefs (4-1) in time to face the Jets (0-5) when they visit Kansas City on November 1.

The 28-year-old rusher played five seasons for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but held out and missed the entire 2018 season rather than accept a franchise tag, leading to him becoming a free agent in March 2019.

He signed a four-year deal worth $52.5 million with the Jets, $35 million of it guaranteed, and ran for 789 yards last year. He suffered a hamstring injury in the 2020 opener and liked a tweet suggesting the Jets trade him. When no team showed interest, the Jets dropped him instead.

Bell, known for his pass catching skill as well as running ability, will join rookie rusher Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the Chiefs' backfield once he undergoes six days of Covid-19 protocols, which should allow him to practice next week.

While the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs rank third in NFL total offense, they are only 13th in rushing.

Bell managed 2,215 total yards and 1,391 rushing yards in 2014 and led the NFL with 406 touches in 2017, but since then has played in only 17 of 37 possible contests.

