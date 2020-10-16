Leaders Rennes stay unbeaten but held by bottom side Dijon

Mame Balde helped Dijon earn just their second point of the season

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

Rennes extended their unbeaten start to the Ligue 1 season despite drawing 1-1 at bottom side Dijon on Friday, giving Paris Saint-Germain the chance to move top.

Martin Terrier put Rennes ahead in the first half with a neat finish, but Guinea-Bissau international Mame Balde barged through the visiting defence to equalise on 54 minutes.

Eduardo Camavinga, who last week became France's youngest goalscorer since 1914, came on for the last half-hour against a team who had picked up a solitary point from six matches.

Flavien Tait dragged a shot into the ground that clipped the crossbar as it looped over as Rennes were held for the second game in a row.

They moved a point clear of Lille at the summit but could be overtaken by PSG on goal difference later on Friday if the reigning champions win at Nimes.

Neymar will sit out the trip to the south of France, hot on the heels of his starring role on international duty for Brazil.

The world's most expensive player scored a hat-trick for his country in a 4-2 win in Peru in 2022 World Cup qualifying.

That match in Lima did not finish until the early hours of Wednesday, European time, and the quick turnaround means he will play no part for his club this weekend.

© 2020 AFP