NFL conditionally reinstates former Dallas defender Irving

New York (AFP)

Former Dallas Cowboys defensive end David Irving was given a conditional reinstatement by the NFL on Friday, 19 months after being suspended indefinitely for violating the league substance-abuse policy.

Irving, 27, is available to sign with any club as a free agent. He filed for an end to his suspension in July after missing the 2019 campaign.

Since his 2015 debut, Irving has made 12.5 sacks, 53 tackles and broken up 12 passes. But he has not played an NFL game since the 2018 season, the final season of his contract with Dallas. He was suspended four games that last season and had a ban in the 2017 campaign, both substance-abuse policy violations.

Irving also struggled with ankle injuries and played in only 10 games over his two final seasons before the indefinite ban.

