AB a 'freak', Wenger misses 'drug' of coaching: Who said what in sport this weekend

Paris (AFP)

Who said what in sport this weekend:

"Michael Hooper grabbed my nuts just then. I was really sore. I was trying to push his hand off."

-- New All Blacks rugby sensation Caleb Clarke on a novel defensive tactic employed by the Wallabies in an effort to stop the rampaging winger in his tracks in the Bledisloe Cup.

"On Friday, I lost my grandmother so it was really tough."

-- Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev after winning his fourth title of the season in Saint Petersburg on Sunday.

"Zlatan is a champion, an exemplary professional, who always wants to win."

-- Milan coach Stefano Pioli after 39-yar-old Zlatan Ibrahimovic struck twice in his first match back after a positive coronavirus test as AC Milan beat city rivals Inter Milan 2-1.

"He is a freak. That is why he is the greatest of all time."

-- Bangalore Royal Challengers coach Simon Katich after AB de Villiers hit an unbeaten 55 off 22 balls in the IPL win over Rajasthan Royals.

"I was drugged for 36 years and you can't rid yourself of it overnight."

-- Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger tells AFP of his desire to return to club management.

"It was a tough morning, following my tough morning yesterday."

-- MotoGP rider Fabio Quartararo on injuring his right hip on Saturday in a fall at the Aragon Grand Prix after hurting his left hip in another crash on Friday. He was 18th in the race on Sunday and lost the championship lead.

"We should remember this feeling forever so it never happens again."

-- Tottenham's Son Heung-min after his team conceded three goals in the last eight minutes to draw 3-3 with West Ham.

"Pickford kicks him completely out of the game."

-- Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp after Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford fouled Virgil van Dijk in the Merseyside derby. The Dutch defender needs surgery to repair knee ligament damage and could miss the rest of the season.

"Every night we have a different hero. Except for Randy Arozarena. He's the hero every night."

-- Tampa Bay Rays' Austin Meadows hailing rookie Randy Arozarena who clubbed a two-run homer in a 4-2 win over the Houston Astros which took the team to the World Series.

"I am proud to have been born with this skin colour and I will always be proud."

-- Borussia Dortmund's 15-year-old star Youssoufa Moukoko who was subjected to threats of violence and racist abuse during a local derby with Schalke's Under-19 team.

