Dortmund prodigy Moukoko racially abused at Schalke junior game

Borussia Dortmund’s 15-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko is considered one of the most exciting talents in European football

Advertising Read more

Berlin (AFP)

Borussia Dortmund’s 15-year-old star Youssoufa Moukoko was subjected to threats of violence and racist abuse during a local derby between the two clubs’ junior sides on Sunday.

Moukoko scored a hat-trick as Dortmund's under-19 side beat Schalke 3-2, but his brilliant display was overshadowed by racist abuse from spectators in Gelsenkirchen.

In a clip from the German FA’s livestream of the game, fans can be heard screaming threats and apparently racist comments at Moukoko after his second goal.

German media also widely reported racist chants had been aimed at the teenager, who reacted defiantly. “I am proud to have been born with this skin colour and I always be proud,” he wrote on his Instagram story alongside the “Black Lives Matter” hashtag.

Schalke were quick to condemn the abuse, saying that the club would “take the necessary measures”.

“We can only apologise for the behaviour of some of our fans towards Youssoufa Moukoko at today's U19s match. Derby emotions aside, we completely condemn and oppose such insults,” the club said on its Twitter account.

Moukoko has long been considered one of the most exciting talents in European football.

In 2018/19, he scored 50 goals in 28 matches for Dortmund's Under-17 side against much older opponents.

Last season, aged 14, he moved up to the under-19 squad and scored 38 goals in 28 matches.

The teenager will turn 16 next month, at which point he will be eligible to play in the Bundesliga.

He has already been placed on the “B” List of Dortmund’s Champions League squad, meaning he could yet become the competition’s youngest ever debutant.

After joining the first team at their summer training camp in August, Moukoko received the highest praise from fellow Dortmund talent Erling Haaland.

"Moukoko is much better than I was at his age," Haaland said. "I have never seen such a good 15-year-old in my life."

© 2020 AFP