Fulham's Mitrovic endures penalty nightmare as Blades rescue point

Worse to come: Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic suffered after his penalty miss

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic missed a penalty and gave away a spot-kick as Sheffield United rescued a 1-1 draw in a battle of the Premier League strugglers on Sunday.

Mitrovic fired over with his second half penalty when the score was 0-0 at Bramall Lane.

Ademola Lookman put Fulham ahead with 13 minutes left, but Serbia international Mitrovic's foul on Jack Robinson conceded a late penalty that Billy Sharp converted.

Mitrovic is the first player to commit the unwanted penalty double in the same Premier League game since Mikel Arteta for Arsenal against Fulham in 2012.

As if that wasn't enough frustration for Cottagers boss Scott Parker to endure, he also had to watch Mitrovic miss two golden chances in stoppage-time.

Fulham at least moved off the bottom of the table after taking their first point at the fifth attempt, following last season's promotion from the Championship.

United also avoided defeat for the first time in five games this season.

After a scrappy first half in keeping with both teams' struggles, Fulham should have gone ahead 10 minutes into the second half.

Robinson was adjudged to have handled in the area, but Mitrovic blazed his penalty over the bar.

On-loan Leipzig winger Lookman put Fulham ahead in the 77th minute with a superb solo effort, beating two men before firing into the roof of the net.

But Mitrovic was penalised for a high foot on Robinson in the 85th minute following a VAR check and Sharp made him pay as he drove his penalty down the middle.

© 2020 AFP