Otaegui follows in Seve's footsteps with victory on Scottish soil

St Andrews (United Kingdom) (AFP)

Spain's Adrian Otaegui powered to the Scottish Championship title with a superb final round of 63 at Fairmont St Andrews on Sunday.

Otaegui started the day four shots behind Matt Wallace but he made 10 birdies to reach 23 under and take the trophy by four shots.

He is only the third Spaniard to win a European Tour title on Scottish soil after Seve Ballesteros and Rafa Cabrera Bello, just down the road from the famed Old Course.

"I'm in very good company. Seve is one of the best golfers I've seen and Rafa is a great friend of mine. I know he won the Scottish Open three years ago and I'm in great company," Otaegui said.

"I feel so happy. To be able to win in Scotland, especially here in St Andrews, the home of golf, it means a lot to me."

Aaron Rai's 66 saw him finish third at 17 under, a shot clear of two more Englishmen in Chris Paisley and Garrick Porteous.

It was Otaegui who stole the show, bookending his round with birdies to go with eight more gains in 11 holes from the fifth and a single dropped shot on the 10th.

The win is the 27-year-old's third on the European Tour but his first at a stroke play event, having won the Paul Lawrie match play in 2017 and the Belgian Knockout in the medal match play format the following season.

