Sassuolo up to second in Serie A after seven-goal Bologna thriller

Francesco Caputo has four goals in four matches this season

Advertising Read more

Milan (AFP)

Sassuolo moved to second place in Serie A on Sunday behind leaders AC Milan after a thrilling 4-3 comeback win at Bologna.

Roberto de Zerbi's side had been trailing 3-1 after an hour, but three substitutions, including a first start for French midfielder Maxime Lopez, rescued three points for the visitors.

Francesco Caputo set up Filip Djuricic to make it 3-2 after 64 minutes and six minutes later Caputo nodded in the equaliser following a poor clearance from Bologna forward Rodrigo Palacio.

It was the fourth goal in as many league games for Caputo, 33, who scored on his Italy debut against Moldova earlier this month.

Japan defender Takehiro Tomiyasu handed Sassuolo their third win this season after accidently turning into his own net with 20 minutes to go.

"It was a wonderful fightback from two goals down, and we scored some good goals too," said De Zerbi.

"But we haven't done anything yet. There are difficult matches ahead."

Sassuolo have ten points from three games and move two points behind AC Milan, who beat city rivals Inter Milan 2-1 on Saturday thanks to a Zlatan Ibrahimovic double.

Atalanta drop to third after Saturday's 4-1 defeat to Napoli in fourth equal on points with champions Juventus, who playing without quarantined Cristiano Ronaldo, settled for a 1-1 draw at Crotone.

© 2020 AFP