Tuisova hat-trick helps Lyon hammer Bayonne

Fiji winger Josua Tuisova scored three tries as Lyon hammered Bayonne 62-10 at home in the French Top 14 on Sunday ahead of next month's Autumn Nations Cup.

Tuisova claimed a first half double before dotting down his third in the closing minutes to join South Africa's Cheslin Kolbe at the top of the league's try scoring charts with five efforts this season.

Earlier this week, Tuisova was named in the Pacific Islanders squad for the international tournament which begins on November 13 and is set to miss three club games due to the Test matches.

Tuisova's side move up to fourth place in the table as the Basque side drop to ninth after their second straight defeat.

Hooker Mickael Ivaldi, centre Pierre-Louis Barassi and scrum-half Baptiste Couilloud crossed along with Tuisova during the opening 40 minutes for the home side.

Former New Zealand Sevens winger Joe Ravouvou dotted down for the visitors five minutes from the break.

Couilloud added a second before Toby Arnold, Colby Fainga'a and also Noa Nakaitaci went over in the second half as Tuisova clinched his hat-trick with four minutes to play.

Later, Clermont can move above Lyon into the top four as they host Stade Francais.

On Saturday, France squad member Arthur Retiere scored three tries as La Rochelle trounced virus-hit Castres 62-3.

