Jones names England squad for Barbarians match

London (AFP)

England coach Eddie Jones on Tuesday named a 32-man squad for Sunday's match against the Barbarians at Twickenham as he prepares his men for a busy autumn schedule.

After the Quilter Cup match, which is an uncapped fixture, England travel to Rome to face Italy in the final round of the coronavirus-interrupted Six Nations on October 31.

They will then play four matches in the Autumn Nations Cup, taking on Georgia, Ireland and Wales before a final match at home to determine their final position in the competition.

England captain Owen Farrell is named in the squad although he is short of match practice due to having served a five-game ban.

Northampton centre Piers Francis has been included in the squad to face the Barbarians after recovering from coronavirus.

Exeter, Wasps and Bristol players are all missing due to potential Premiership final commitments while Joe Marler will also join up with the squad for reconditioning.

"This is an important game for us and we're looking forward to getting back to Twickenham and playing rugby," said Jones.

"We've had two really good camps, going back to basics and how we want to play. The Barbarians squad has a rich blend of talent, so this week we'll be testing ourselves under pressure and looking to take our game to the next level."

England squad:

Forwards: Tom Curry (Sale), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins), Tom Dunn (Bath), Charlie Ewels (Bath), Ellis Genge (Leicester), Jamie George (Saracens) Joe Heyes (Leicester), Ted Hill (Worcester), Maro Itoje (Saracens, Alex Moon (Northampton), Beno Obano (Bath), David Ribbans (Northampton), Will Stuart (Bath), Sam Underhill (Bath), Billy Vunipola (Saracens), Mako Vunipola (Saracens), Mark Wilson (Newcastle)

Backs: Ali Crossdale (Saracens), Fraser Dingwall (Northampton), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Leicester), Piers Francis (Northampton), George Furbank (Northampton), Willi Heinz (Gloucester), Jonathan Joseph (Bath), Ollie Lawrence (Worcester), Joe Marchant (Harlequins), Jonny May (Gloucester), Alex Mitchell (Northampton), Ollie Thorley (Gloucester), Anthony Watson (Bath), Ben Youngs (Leicester)

© 2020 AFP