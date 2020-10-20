'Better than last time' - Solskjaer delight as Man Utd repeat PSG feat

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was full of praise for his "excellent" Manchester United side on Tuesday after Marcus Rashford's late strike saw them win at Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League for the second time in three seasons.

"The performance was good and we deserved to win it. It was a better performance than last time and it shows how we have developed," Solskjaer said following the 2-1 victory at the Parc des Princes in the Group H opener.

Rashford's 87th-minute effort decided the encounter in United's favour after an Anthony Martial own goal had cancelled out Bruno Fernandes's opening goal from the penalty spot in the first half.

It was a stunning three points for the Premier League side away to last season's runners-up, and Solskjaer was delighted with the way his defence largely kept quiet PSG's attacking trio of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria.

"We played against a fantastic team, and we have to defend well. The players have the keys. I don't think there is any secret, we need to play well and defend well to win against PSG," he said.

The Norwegian had elected to hand a debut at left-back to recent recruit Alex Telles and play with Luke Shaw and Axel Tuanzebe in a three-man central defence. It was the latter's first start of 2020.

"We know Axel's qualities, he's a top defender. His first game in 10 months which is testament to the defender he is," Solskjaer told BT Sport.

The United boss also praised Rashford, whose dramatic last-gasp penalty at the same end had given them victory here in the last 16 in March 2019. Solskjaer joked the striker "likes that side of the stadium."

In a difficult group, they next face RB Leipzig at home next week, with the Germans fresh from beating Istanbul Basaksehir 2-0 on Tuesday.

After that they have a double-header against the Turkish champions with PSG still to come to Old Trafford in December.

"We know that to get through you probably need 10 points," Solskjaer said.

"We only have three so Leipzig is a big game but we have Chelsea next then Arsenal after (Leipzig) so there are so many games. I am happy to have so many good players to pick from."

