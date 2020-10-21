Mourinho insists nothing 'Spursy' about West Ham draw

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has insisted there was nothing "Spursy" about the club's extraordinary draw with West Ham.

Spurs squandered a 3-0 lead in the final 10 with the Hammers on Sunday.

That led some observers to say it had been a "Spursy' display, a tag used to describe Tottenham's habit of contriving to make a mess of a promising position late on.

"I believe that winning 3-0 in minute 80, we can play 50 more matches and it's not going to happen again, so I don't want to be sticking on this," said Mourinho on Wednesday.

"No stories about 'Spursy' and this kind of thing. We just need to defend better from set pieces."

In Tottenham's previous home league game they committed a foul at a set piece in added-time to give Newcastle a penalty kick and the equaliser in a 1-1 draw.

Mourinho has left Danny Rose out of his 25-man Premier League and Europa League squads.

The left-back is out of favour at Spurs but was not able to leave the London club during the transfer window.

"Danny is not part of our squad," said Mourinho. "Danny wanted very, very much to leave in the January window last season. Why? Because he wanted to play and play and play."

He added: "With Danny, the players and agents make the market. If the agent didn't find a solution for Danny to move then it's a question you have to ask him."

Defenders Eric Dier (hamstring) and Japhet Tanganga (thigh) are set to miss Thursday's Europa League match at home to LASK Linz.

The pair did not take part in training on Wednesday but Erik Lamela and Giovani Lo Celso are back after sitting out the Hammers match.

Mourinho confirmed that Davison Sanchez, who scored an own goal against West Ham, would start against LASK but otherwise refused to give any hints about his team selection.

"The only player I can confirm is starting is Davinson Sanchez, who will be at the press conference," Mourinho said. "The only thing I ask is that you don't ask him about his amazing goal on Sunday."

