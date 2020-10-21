Seifert replaces Khan in Kolkata's IPL team

New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Seifert has joined the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League to replace injured bowler Ali Khan

Seifert, who has played three one-day internationals and 24 Twenty20 matches for the national side, joins the Eoin Morgan-team just when they are still in a chance to reach the IPL playoffs.

Khan became the first US national to join the lucrative T20 league after being signed by Kolkata last month after an impressive show in the Caribbean Premier League. He did not play a game, however.

Kolkata are fourth on the eight-team table with five wins and four defeats.

They changed captains last week when Dinesh Karthik handed over the reins to Morgan.

