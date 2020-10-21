Wales' Liam Williams to play for Scarlets ahead of Scotland clash

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Liam Williams is set to play for the Scarlets on Friday as the Wales full-back bids to be fit for next week's delayed Six Nations international at home to Scotland.

Wales have released the British and Irish Lions star for the Scarlets' Pro14 match away to Benetton, with the 29-year-old still trying to regain full fitness following an ankle injury.

Williams missed Wales' World Cup semi-final loss to South Africa in October 2019 after suffering the ankle problem in training and has only played once since.

But he will now have the chance to prove himself ahead of the rearranged Six Nations clash against Scotland in Llanelli on October 31 after the fixture was postponed as a result of the coronavirus.

Dragons wing Jonah Holmes has also been released for regional action this weekend.

"Liam Williams (Scarlets) and Jonah Holmes (Dragons) have been released from the national squad back to their respective regions for action this weekend," said a Wales statement.

"They will re-join the national squad on Monday."

