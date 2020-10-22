Springbok World Cup winner Kitshoff forced to quarantine

Stormers forward Steven Kitshoff (C) seeks possession against fellow South Africans the Sharks this year.

Johannesburg (AFP)

Coronavirus has affected the South African Super Rugby Unlocked competition for the first time with six players from two teams forced to quarantine and miss third round matches this weekend.

Among them is loosehead prop Steven Kitshoff, who was part of the Springboks squad that won the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan last November.

He and fellow Stormers front row forward Scarra Ntubeni have gone into self-isolation after coming into contact with a person who tested positive for Covid-19.

The Stormers are away to the Pumas Friday in a championship that signalled the return of competitive rugby to the republic this month after a suspension since mid March due to the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Johannesburg-based Lions said four of squad had tested positive, ruling them out of a home clash with the table-topping Cheetahs Saturday.

The four affected players were not named, but a statement said they were asymptomatic, and added that the rest of the squad will be retested before the match at Ellis Park.

The Bulls, Griquas and Sharks are the other sides playing behind closed doors in Super Rugby Unlocked, a single-round competition that will be decided by log placings.

