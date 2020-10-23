Giro interrupted as rain causes rider revolt

Advertising Read more

Morbegno (Italy) (AFP)

Heavy rain has interrupted Friday's 19th stage of the Giro d'Italia following protests by the riders in the face of difficult weather conditions.

Friday's stage was planned to be a flat 258km ride between Morbegno and Asti but was cut back 100km after riders revolted when faced with pelting rain in the northern region of Lombardy.

Just 8km into the stage however the action was then stopped due to the deteriorating weather, with organisers yet to say when the race would restart.

The stage had been lengthened by 5km on Thursday following the collapse of a bridge.

