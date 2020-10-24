Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying delayed by loose drain

Advertising Read more

Portimao (Portugal) (AFP)

Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying was delayed on Saturday after repairs to drain covers at the Algarve International Circuit.

An upended drain cover was at the root of the problem for the session which was initially delayed from its 1300GMT start by half an hour.

The cover on the exit of Turn 14 was lifted up when Sebastian Vettel's Ferrari ran across it in final practice.

Marshals were busy inspecting other drain covers to ensure the circuit was safe with loose covers potentially dangerous to cars driven over them at high speed.

© 2020 AFP