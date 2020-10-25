France's Le Roux cited for 'striking' Wales captain Jones

Bernard Le Roux (red head protection) made his France debut in 2013 but is yet to score a Test try

Paris (AFP)

France second-row Bernard Le Roux has been cited for appearing to elbow Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones in this weekend's Six Nations warm-up, the tournament organisers announced on Sunday.

South African-born Le Roux, 31, who is the oldest member of Les Bleus' squad, made contact with Jones' face at a ruck a quarter of the way into Saturday's 38-21 victory at the Stade de France.

Referee Karl Dickson missed the incident and it was not picked up by the television match official.

"The alleged offence, striking with the arm (Law 9.12) took place in the 19th minute of the match," the Six Nations said.

"A disciplinary hearing will be convened via Zoom video on Tuesday 27 October at 13:00 in front of a World Rugby appointed thee man independent panel comprised of Charles Cuthbert (UAE -- Chairman), Frank Hadden (SCO) and Leon Lloyd (ENG)," it added.

France host Ireland this Saturday in a potential title decider, with second-placed England also able to clinch the tournament as they travel to Italy earlier.

