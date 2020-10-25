Hoffenheim's Geiger ends goal drought in Bremen draw

Advertising Read more

Hoffenheim midfielder Dennis Geiger scored his first Bundesliga goal in three years to secure a 1-1 draw at Werder Bremen on Sunday.

The point leaves Sebastian Hoeness' Hoffenheim without a win in three league games since they beat champions Bayern Munich 4-1 in September.

Bremen's Maximilian Eggestein turned in a fizzing cross from Theodor Gebre Selassie to give the hosts an early lead.

Yet the goal would remain Bremen's only shot on goal in the first half, as Hoffenheim increasingly took control of the game.

They were rewarded on 22 minutes as Robert Skov set up Geiger, who fired a fine first-time finish under the bar.

Skov came closest to breaking the deadlock in the second half, thundering a vicious free-kick against the bar with ten minutes to play.

Having narrowly escaped relegation last year, Bremen have lost just one of their first five games this season and currently sit in sixth place.

Hoffenheim's attention, meanwhile, now turns to their upcoming Europa League clash with Belgian side Gent on Thursday.

- Arnold 'relief' -

Earlier, Wolfsburg midfielder Maximilian Arnold helped his side avoid an unwanted Bundesliga record as he picked up a goal and an assist on the way to a 2-1 win over Arminia Bielefeld.

After picking up four points so far this season, Wolfsburg were on course to become only the fourth Bundesliga side ever to draw all of their first five games, equalling an all-time league record.

Yet Arnold's impressive first-half display ended the dreary run of results to give Oliver Glasner's side their first win of the season against promoted Bielefeld.

"It's a huge relief, particularly as we made it difficult for ourselves towards the end," Arnold told Sky.

It was the first league meeting between the two clubs since Wolfsburg’s title-winning season in 2009, and Bielefeld’s top-flight inexperience showed in the first half.

With 19 minutes gone, they were caught flat-footed as Maximilian Arnold set up Wout Weghorst with a short free-kick, and the Dutchman fired home to score his second goal in two games.

Arnold himself doubled the lead just a minute later, as Wolfsburg pinned Bielefeld back and regained possession with aggressive pressing directly after the restart.

In Sven Schipplock, Bielefeld brought on a striker with 153 top flight appearances to his name in the second half, and the former Hoffenheim and Hamburg front man promptly fired them back into the game, sweeping in a sharp assist from Japan winger Ritsu Doan.

The visitors then hit the post as they pushed for an unlikely comeback, but Wolfsburg held on to avoid yet another draw.

After starting the season strongly with a win and a draw, Bielefeld have now lost three games in a row in October and are now just two points above the relegation play-off place.

