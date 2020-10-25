Virus case sees England women cancel Germany friendly

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

England Women's friendly away to Germany on Tuesday has been cancelled after a member of the Lionesses' backroom staff tested positive for the coronavirus.

Tuesday's game against the two-time world champions in Wiesbaden should have been England's first fixture since the SheBelieves Cup in March.

But a Covid-19 case has put paid to the trip, with England women's manager Phil Neville saying in a statement on Sunday: "While we all wanted to play Tuesday's game, this was absolutely the right course of action. I thank Germany's staff for their understanding and our FA colleagues for their support.

"I know the fans were hoping to see us play again but I am sure they will understand the decision."

England's governing Football Association said the decision had been made to protect the well-being of players and staff, and cited current protocols which would require any individual who tested positive once in Germany to self-isolate for 14 days.

With Tuesday's game off, the remainder of the training camp at St George's Park has also been cancelled, and players will return to their clubs on Sunday.

Their next fixture is against Norway at Sheffield's Bramall Lane on December 1.

© 2020 AFP