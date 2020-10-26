Browns star Beckham out for season: team

Cleveland Browns star Odell Beckham Jr. leaves the field after suffering a season-ending knee injury against Cincinnati on Sunday

Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will miss the rest of the NFL season after suffering a knee injury, the NFL team said Monday.

Beckham hobbled out of Sunday's 37-34 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the first quarter after twisting his left knee as he chased down an interception return.

The Browns said Monday an MRI scan revealed Beckham had suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

The 27-year-old Beckham has seen his career hampered by injuries since joining Cleveland from the New York Giants last year.

Last season Beckham battled hip and groin injuries but still was able to put up more than 1,000 receiving yards.

This season he has 23 passes for 319 yards and three touchdowns.

Beckham's injury deprives the Browns of their best receiver as they aim to make a push for the playoffs after more than a decade in the doldrums.

The Browns, who have not posted a winning record in the regular season since 2007, are third in the AFC North with a 5-2 record after Sunday's win.

