Dunkin' Brands in talks to go private, shares jump

Shares of Dunkin' Brands surged as it confirmed talks to potentially be acquired

Advertising Read more

New York (AFP)

Shares of Dunkin rocketed higher Monday after the US donut giant confirmed it was in talks on a deal to be acquired by Inspire Brands and go private.

The transaction being discussed would value Dunkin, which also owns ice cream chain Baskin-Robbins, at $8.8 billion, according to the New York Times.

A Dunkin Brands statement confirmed "preliminary discussions" with Inspire on a transaction, but did not offer details.

"There is no certainty that any agreement will be reached," Dunkin said. "The company will not comment further unless and until a transaction is agreed or discussion are terminated."

Founded in the Northeastern state of Massachusetts, Dunkin and Baskin-Robbins have more than 21,000 points of distribution in 60 countries worldwide. The company went public in 2011.

Inspire Brands, which is financed by American private equity firm Roark Capital Group, already manages several food chains, including Arby's, Buffalo Wild Wings and Jimmy Johns.

Shares of Dunkin were up 15.3 percent at $102.36 in early trading.

© 2020 AFP