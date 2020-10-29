Marvell to acquire Inphi in latest chipmaker tie-up

Consolidation in the semiconductor industry comes amid growth in cloud data centers and 5G wireless networks

San Francisco (AFP)

US semiconductor giant Marvell said Thursday it was buying rival Inphi in a cash-and-stock deal estimated to be worth $10 billion, the second major tie-up in the sector moving into cloud computing and 5G wireless.

The deal combines Marvell's strength in the digital storage industry with Inphi's operations in high-speed data movement.

The news comes two days after Advanced Micro Devices said it had struck a deal to buy chip-making rival Xilinx in a $35 billion megadeal.

Marvell and Inphi, both based in Silicon Valley, would have a combined enterprise value of $40 billion under the deal expected to close in 2021.

"Our acquisition of Inphi will fuel Marvell's leadership in the cloud and extend our 5G position over the next decade," said Matt Murphy, president and chief executive of Marvell.

"Inphi's technologies are at the heart of cloud data center networks and they continue to extend their leadership with innovative new products," he said.

The companies said their operations are complementary and would lead to some $125 million in cost savings through synergies.

