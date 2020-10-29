 Skip to main content
Rublev reaches Vienna quarter-finals - in just eight minutes

Winning feeling: Russia's Andrey Rublev celebrates after winning the St. Petersburg title earlier this month
Russia's Andrey Rublev needed just eight minutes to reach the Vienna ATP quarter-finals on Thursday when Italian teenage opponent Jannik Sinner was forced to quit.

Fifth-seeded Rublev was ahead 2-1 in the first set when the 19-year-old world number 43 retired with a right foot injury.

Rublev, now in his ninth quarter-final of this truncated season, will face second seed and defending champion Dominic Thiem for a spot in the last-four.

US Open winner Thiem eased past Chile's Christian Garin 6-3, 6-2.

Italian lucky loser Lorenzo Sonego defeated Poland's Hubert Hurkacz 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (7/2) and next plays world number one Novak Djokovic.

© 2020 AFP

