Vatubua withdraws from Fiji squad to play Autmn Nations Cup

Advertising Read more

Pau (France) (AFP)

Fiji centre Jale Vatubua has withdrawn from the squad for the Autumn Nations Cup, he announced in a statement on Thursday.

The 29-year-old, who currently plays for Pau in the French Top 14, was due to link up with coach Vern Cotter's Fiji squad in Limoges on Wednesday but said instead that he was turning down the selection.

In a statement, Vatubua said he did "not wish to participate in this tour for personal reasons and after consultation with his coach".

The gathering in Limoges was the first to be held by Cotter since his appointment last winter.

Fiji begin their Autumn Nations Cup campaign against France on November 15. They will also meet Scotland and Italy.

Vatubua, who has collected 19 caps since his international debut in 2017, is the second Fiji centre to pull out of the tournament, following Semi Radradra, who suffered a thigh injury during Bristol's succesful run to the European Challenge Cup final.

© 2020 AFP