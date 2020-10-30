College gridiron star Lawrence positive for Covid-19

Advertising Read more

Los Angeles (AFP)

US college gridiron star Trevor Lawrence has tested positive for Covid-19, the highly coveted quarterback confirmed in a statement.

Clemson University star Lawrence -- a near-certainty to be the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft next year -- said on Twitter he was experiencing mild symptoms.

"I have tested positive for Covid-19, and my symptoms have been relatively mild while I'm following the protocol from Clemson ...," Lawrence wrote.

"The only thing that hurts is missing an opportunity to be with my teammates this weekend and play the game I love," the Heisman Trophy front-runner added.

Lawrence will miss Clemson's game against Boston College this weekend.

The 21-year-old Lawrence is widely viewed as a once-in-a-generation talent, with several NFL franchises hoping to be in the running to secure the 6ft 6in quarterback's talents next year.

Lawrence had been a vocal advocate for college football to be played this season despite the raging coronavirus pandemic, urging authorities in August not to cancel the season.

Lawrence had argued that college athletes would be at greater risk of contracting the coronavirus if sports programs were cancelled.

"Players being safe and taking all of the right precautions to try to avoid contracting Covid because the season (or) teammates safety is on the line," Lawrence said. "Without the season, as we've seen already, people will not social distance or wear masks and take the proper precautions."

© 2020 AFP