England confident more to come from centurion Youngs

Rome (AFP)

Ben Youngs may be about to win his 100th England cap this weekend but attack coach Simon Amor said on Friday the scrum-half's ability to play the game at pace means his Test career still has some way to go.

Youngs will become only the second player to record a century of international appearances for England, after retired prop Jason Leonard, when he leads the side out in Saturday's Six Nations finale against Italy in Rome.

The Leicester half-back, who played in last year's Rugby World Cup final defeat by South Africa, is not long past the age of 30, a point that encourages Amor in thinking Youngs' decade-long stint with his country could be extended.

"Ben's still only 31 and that's the most exciting thing," Amor told a conference call.

"It's about what he's achieved so far and how much more there is to add to his game.

"As the game becomes even faster and more unstructured, it could be a really exciting period for someone like Ben, who has such a strong feel for the game.

"He's very, very instinctive. When Ben's playing with the feel of the game, he's spotting gaps and playing off the speed of the ball and there are very few players as good as him.

"You're talking about a player who has been involved with England for so many years."

Amor added: "He's really driving standards and is a brilliant team person. He cares about the team and the people in it.

"He's a very, very strong leader of the forward pack, how he cajoles them and moves them around the field. He has a wonderful feel for that as well.

"He still pushes himself and others in training. There are many more caps to come."

