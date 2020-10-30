Flick urges Alaba to extend Bayern Munich contract

Bayern Munich coach Hans-Dieter Flick (L) and defender David Alaba (R) console Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar after the German club won the Champions League final in August

Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick on Friday urged defender David Alaba to quit stalling over his contract extension and commit to the European champions, despite reports linking him to the Premier League.

The 28-year-old Alaba is out of contract at the end of the season and is reportedly insisting on a huge pay rise.

He has repeatedly been linked to English giants Manchester United and Manchester City.

Alaba was a key part of the Bayern squad which won the treble of Champions League, Bundesliga and German Cup titles last season and Flick says extension talks have not affected the Austrian's play.

"He does his job well and my experience of him is just as it was last season - there is no difference," said Flick in a press conference ahead of Saturday's league match at Cologne.

"He is loud and leads our defence.

"I still hope that he will sign with Bayern because he knows what kind of situation he currently has in Munich.

"It's a lot of fun to play for this team," said Flick. "We have a good atmosphere in the squad.

"We play successful football and the club is one of the best in the world.

"The conditions are great for every player I'm sure he'll think twice about it.

"You have to accept every decision, but I hope he stays."

Bayern have already lost Spain midfielder to Liverpool, but according to reports a third round of extension talks with Alaba's agent failed last week.

Last month Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge took the unusual step of criticising the club's honorary president Uli Hoeness for branding Alaba's agent a "money-hungry piranha" amid the delicate contract re-negotiations.

