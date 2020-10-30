League leaders Everton lose James for Newcastle match

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Premier League leaders Everton will be without dynamic playmaker James Rodriguez for Sunday's away game with Newcastle said manager Carlo Ancelotti.

The 29-year-old Colombian international played in last weekend's loss to Southampton despite being a doubt beforehand.

However, Ancelotti -- whose side lead city rivals and champions Liverpool on goal difference -- said at his pre-match press conference James would be rested for the weekend.

Everton will also be without suspended duo Richarlison and Lucas Digne

"He has played all the games, he had a little problem so he needs to rest for this game and he will be available for the next game," said Ancelotti.

Ancelotti, like many of his fellow Premier League managers, is increasingly concerned by the toll the packed schedule is taking on their players.

The 61-year-old Italian has seen a report which has been compiled about the rate of injuries this season.

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce said earlier on Friday tat 42 percent of the injuries are soft-tissue problems, adding it was "a big stat".

"Yeah, I saw the report," said Ancelotti.

"It has been a really, really busy schedule, but after the international break we only have one game a week so it's not so bad for us."

The former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich handler said the same cannot be said for teams, such as Liverpool, former club Chelsea and others with European commitments.

"For teams in the Champions League and Europa League it's really busy," he said.

"The fact there are more injuries is for that reason and the managers are more concerned for this.

"I agree with this, because it's a really busy schedule.

"Also, you have to consider that for the international break you are going to lose all the players and you can't give them a rest, so it's really complicated."

© 2020 AFP