Mexico's economic slump eases in third quarter

A health worker takes the temperature of a homeless man in Mexico City during the coronavirus pandemic

Advertising Read more

Mexico City (AFP)

Mexico's economy, the second-biggest in Latin America, showed signs of recovery in the third quarter following an unprecedented slump triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, the government reported Friday.

Gross domestic product (GDP) was down 8.6 percent in the July-September period compared with a year earlier, according to an official preliminary estimate.

Compared with the second quarter, however, GDP rebounded 12.0 percent after the government eased restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus, national statistics institute INEGI said.

The economy suffered a record 18.7 percent plunge in the second quarter from a year earlier after the country was semi-paralyzed by lockdown measures.

Mexico has registered more than 90,000 coronavirus deaths -- one of the world's highest tolls.

© 2020 AFP