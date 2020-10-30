Ronaldo recovers from coronavirus

Cristiano Ronaldo tested positive while on international duty with Portugal on October 13.

Advertising Read more

Milan (AFP)

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has tested negative for coronavirus, the club confirmed on Friday.

"Ronaldo carried out a check with a diagnostic test (swab) for Covid-19. The exam provided a negative result," the Italian champions said in a statement.

"The player has, therefore, recovered after 19 days and is no longer subjected to home isolation."

Ronaldo first tested positive for Covid-19 on October 13 while playing with Portugal. He had been in self-isolation since returning to Italy.

The 35-year-old has missed four games including Wednesday's 2-0 Champions League defeat to Lionel Messi's Barcelona.

Nine-time reigning Italian champions Juventus, are fifth in Serie A, four points behind leaders AC Milan after five games, and next play at promoted Spezia on Sunday.

© 2020 AFP