Scotland end long wait for win in Wales

Advertising Read more

Llanelli (United Kingdom) (AFP)

Scotland finally ended their long wait for a win against Wales on Welsh soil with a 14-10 success in their Six Nations Championship finale at Llanelli on Saturday.

Victory saw the Scots spoil Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones' landmark feat as the home skipper became rugby union's most-capped player with his 149th Test appearance.

This was Scotland's first win on Welsh soil since 2002 and also meant they they had won three successive championship matches for the first time in 24 years.

By contrast, the result was reigning Six Nations champions Wales' fifth successive defeat in all Tests under coach Wayne Pivac.

Scotland went ahead through an early Finn Russell penalty before Wales hit back through Rhys Carre's converted try, a Scotland penalty cutting the hosts' lead to 7-6 at half-time.

But Scotland replacement hooker Stuart McInally's try just after the hour mark put Scotland into a 11-7 lead.

Although Leigh Halfpenny cut the visitors' lead to 11-10, Scotland captain Stuart Hogg put the result beyond doubt when he landed a penalty with the last kick of the game after flanker Jamie Ritchie won a turnover.

© 2020 AFP