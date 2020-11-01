Usyk eyes Joshua fight after ending Chisora's hopes

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk extended his undefeated record with a unanimous points win over Dereck Chisora on Saturday, ending the British fighter's possible last shot at a world heavyweight title bout.

Eight years after losing to Vitali Klitschko in his only attempt to become heavyweight champion, Chisora struggled against 2012 Olympic gold medallist Usyk.

The Ukrainian, a former undisputed cruiserweight champion, has won all 18 of his professional fights.

He now becomes the mandatory challenger for one of Anthony Joshua's belts after his 117-112, 115-113 and 115-113 win.

© 2020 AFP