Rangers suspend Jones and Edmundson for Covid breach

Rangers have suspended Jordan Jones and George Edmundson after the pair broke Covid-19 regulations to attend a party.

Northern Irish international winger Jones and English centre-back Edmundson have been bit-part players in an unbeaten start to the season for Steven Gerrard's men to move nine points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

"Rangers have been made aware of an incident last night involving two of our players, Jordan Jones and George Edmundson," the Glasgow giants said in a statement.

"Both players breached Covid regulations by attending a private gathering with others outside of their household.

"We can confirm that both players will be suspended pending an internal investigation. On the instruction of Dr Mark Waller, the players will also self isolate for 14 days."

Indoor visits between households have been banned in Scotland since September in an attempt to bring the coronavirus infection rate down.

Rangers' managing director Stewart Robertson said the "unacceptable" behaviour of the players would not be tolerated.

"The chairman Douglas Park, (sporting director) Ross Wilson, Steven Gerrard and I discussed this matter as soon as it was brought to our attention," said Robertson.

"We are completely aligned in our action and the standards that are being set at Rangers.

"We will not tolerate behaviour that does not follow those standards and it is totally unacceptable for any of our players to be involved in anything that puts at risk the excellent protocols that have been put in place at Rangers."

