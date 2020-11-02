Six Covid-19 cases in Fiji Autumn Nations Cup set-up

Fiji finished third in their group at last year's Rugby World Cup recording just one win

Six members of Fiji's Autumn Nations Cup set-up have contracted coronavirus, less than two weeks ahead of their tournament opener, the Fiji Rugby Union (FRU) announced on Monday.

The Pacific Islanders reported a trio of cases after testing last week, with the side having arrived in France ahead of the competition which begins on November 15 with a game against the French.

Three earlier examples concern players who are yet to join the camp with 18 of the 31-strong squad based with European clubs.

"The concerned members have been in isolation as per the France government and tournament Covid-19 protocols," the FRU said.

"The CEO Fiji Rugby has also confirmed that the other three players are in isolation at their homes in accordance with French government and clubs protocols.

"None of the concerned members have shown any symptoms and all are well but remain in isolation as per Covid-19 protocols and we are eagerly waiting the second round of testing as recommended by the testing agency and Covid-19 compliance requirement," it added.

Squad members such as Stade Francais' Waisea Nayacelevu who featured for their clubs at the weekend will only be able to join the set-up once they return a negative test and will take part in training follwing a second.

Centres Semi Radradra and Jale Vatubua have both withdrawn from the squad for Vern Cotter's first games in charge.

Winger Nemani Nadolo has returned to the Test scene after missing last year's Rugby World Cup after having announced his international retirement.

The Flying Fijians face France, Italy and Scotland on successive weekends later this month before a play off in December in the tournament created to replace the cancelled November Tests.

