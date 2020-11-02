Wims banned two games for Bears-Saints punch-up

Chicago Bears receiver Javon Wims heads off the field after being ejected for fighting during Sunday's game with the New Orleans Saints

Los Angeles (AFP)

Chicago Bears wide receiver Javon Wims has been hit with a two-game ban after attacking New Orleans Saints defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, the NFL announced on Monday.

Wims triggered a mass brawl during Sunday's clash between the Bears and Saints at Soldier Field when he aimed two punches at Gardner-Johnson's helmet.

Wims was ejected immediately after the flashpoint, which occurred in the third quarter of a game eventually won in overtime by the Saints.

It was not immediately clear what triggered the bust-up, but one report on the NFL Network said Wims had told Chicago officials Gardner-Johnson had spat at him during a previous play.

Gardner-Johnson denied that allegation on Monday, insisting he bore no responsibility for the brawl.

"It ain't got nothing to do with me. If he's acting out, that's on him," Gardner-Johnson was quoted as saying by ESPN.

"It wasn't no incident. We won the game. I mean, everybody, it's a lot of he said, he said. Ain't nothing happened. Nobody got spit on."

The NFL said Wims had been banned for violating unsportsmanlike conduct rules by aiming punches at Gardner-Johnson's head.

He will only be able to return to the Bears active roster on November 17, ruling him out of games against the Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings.

© 2020 AFP