Covid-19 rules France's Moutet out of Paris Masters

Paris (AFP)

French tennis player Corentin Moutet has tested positive for coronavirus and withdrawn from the ongoing Paris Masters tournament, the ATP announced on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Moutet had been set to face Marin Cilic in the second round after beating Italian Salvatore Caruso on Monday, but instead the former US Open champion has been given a walkover into the last 16.

"After confirmation of a positive Covid-19 test on November 3, Corentin Moutet has been removed from the draw and placed in isolation," the ATP said in a statement.

Several French players have tested positive for the virus in recent months, including Benoit Paire, Lucas Pouille and Fiona Ferro.

© 2020 AFP