Lampard praises 'low-maintenance' Mendy ahead of Rennes reunion

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard said on Tuesday "low-maintenance" goalkeeper Edouard Mendy can get even better despite keeping five consecutive clean sheets for his new side.

The Senegal stopper will face former club Rennes in Wednesday's Champions League clash at Stamford Bridge in a speedy reunion following his September arrival.

The Blues will be looking to extend their unbeaten start in Group E against the Bretons following their goalless draw with Sevilla and 4-0 romp in Krasnodar.

Mendy, who has displaced Kepa Arrizabalaga as Lampard's number one, has started his career in London in style, conceding just once in his first six matches.

Lampard has been impressed by the 28-year-old's attitude and application but believes his best is yet to come.

"I think what he's shown so far has been very complete," Lampard said.

"Those clean sheets have shown big parts of his game. He's made saves in moments in games that have certainly helped us, where if the goal had gone in the games could have gone another way.

"He's very low maintenance, he works hard, wants to work more, and he's eager to engage with team-mates and myself -- he has a smile on his face and has played well."

Lampard said his goalkeeper had "given off a sense of calm" and he had lived up to his reputation.

"I think there is going to be a lot more to come, and with his attitude, which is key," he added.

"I've seen how he wants to work and how he wants to be, and the humility in him. I think he can go much further, in many departments."

"All the feedback (before he joined the club) was that he had a very strong personality in the dressing room," he added. "And everything that I heard, he's been that.

Christian Pulisic will miss this week's match with an injury but Lampard does not believe the US attacker will be out for long.

Pulisic felt his hamstring in the warm-up at Burnley on Saturday and was withdrawn from Chelsea's starting line-up for the 3-0 Premier League win at Turf Moor.

"Christian had a scan yesterday that showed a very, very minor injury to his hamstring, very minor," said Lampard. "So he's already back outside. He won't be fit for tomorrow, but we'll see after that."

© 2020 AFP